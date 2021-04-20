GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.87. 37,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,863,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.26 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.