Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,211 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Guess’ worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GES. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 279.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the third quarter valued at about $580,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GES opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Guess’, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

GES has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

