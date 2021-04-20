Guild Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. CNH Industrial accounts for 1.2% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of CNHI opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.131 dividend. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

