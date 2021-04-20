Guild Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.85 Million in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 106,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises 2.0% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 101,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

