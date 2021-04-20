Guild Investment Management Inc. Purchases 49,680 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,680 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up about 5.9% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

