Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 44,315 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Guild Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,315 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust comprises 1.7% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Shares of MPW opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $22.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

