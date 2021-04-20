Guild Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Guild Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $128.04 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $89.45 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.54.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

