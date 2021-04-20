GXChain Hits Market Capitalization of $69.52 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001751 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $69.52 million and approximately $13.69 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001016 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003439 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,166,473 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

