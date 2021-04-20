Hacken Token (HAI) Price Hits $0.23

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $61.84 million and $1.30 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00061371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.04 or 0.00270135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004339 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.80 or 0.00926337 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.58 or 0.00654122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,836.48 or 1.00324244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 267,734,737 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.