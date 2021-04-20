HackenAI (HAI) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One HackenAI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI launched on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

