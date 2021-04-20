Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Sells $20,304.80 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total transaction of $20,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HAE stock traded down $8.02 on Tuesday, reaching $66.66. The company had a trading volume of 80,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $74.10 and a one year high of $142.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.00 and its 200 day moving average is $115.79.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HAE. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Haemonetics by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Haemonetics by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

