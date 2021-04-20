Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HAE. JMP Securities increased their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CJS Securities lowered Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.83.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE stock traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.28. 18,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.00 and its 200 day moving average is $115.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $74.10 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Haemonetics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 44.7% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Haemonetics by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.