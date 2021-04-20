Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.37

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $2.08. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 320,105 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $65.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.10 million. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. On average, analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hallador Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 122,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.76% of Hallador Energy worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

