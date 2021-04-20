Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HLMAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of HLMAF opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. Halma has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

