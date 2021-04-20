Halving Coin (HALV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $145.00

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Halving Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00063031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.00 or 0.00282613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $552.43 or 0.00988123 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.55 or 0.00661001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,578.42 or 0.99411501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space

