Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Hanger worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 53.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 58.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE HNGR opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $930.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $277.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.92 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. Equities analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $348,300.00. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

