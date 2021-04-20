Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY remained flat at $$94.32 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average is $83.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

