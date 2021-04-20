HAPI (HAPI) Trading Down 30.4% Over Last 7 Days

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. HAPI has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and $553,332.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for about $72.36 or 0.00128560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HAPI has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00067160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00019816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00089643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00649894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00043182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

