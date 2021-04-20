Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 141,463 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,000,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 120,699 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,656,000. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,916,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $95.98 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $96.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average of $88.60.

