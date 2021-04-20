Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after buying an additional 8,085,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after buying an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.