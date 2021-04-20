Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 116,916 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5,261.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,916 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $120,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,260,000 after acquiring an additional 45,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,649,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,741,000 after acquiring an additional 338,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,958,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

