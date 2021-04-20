Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Releases Earnings Results

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78, Briefing.com reports. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:HOG opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

