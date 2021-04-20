Harmony One Day Trading Volume Tops $206.21 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $206.21 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00064666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00019423 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00052987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00088552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.42 or 0.00632843 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00042132 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,002,578,509 coins and its circulating supply is 9,409,622,509 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

