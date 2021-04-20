Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 5,847 Shares

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $116,121.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $194,080.80.

On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $433,600.56.

On Friday, April 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00.

NASDAQ:HARP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.93. 237,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,077. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $613.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

