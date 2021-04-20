Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Tops $235.65

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $126.38 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $235.65 or 0.00426272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013797 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001729 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002342 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 563,624 coins and its circulating supply is 536,315 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.