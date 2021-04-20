Hasbro (HAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.46. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.68.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

