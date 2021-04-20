Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6,875.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Hasbro by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.68.

HAS opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.