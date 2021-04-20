HashBX (HBX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 80.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, HashBX has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $104.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00066937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00087828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $359.04 or 0.00641808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00041034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

About HashBX

HBX is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.