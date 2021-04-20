HashBX Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, HashBX has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $94.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00068885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00021388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00094175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.14 or 0.00647707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00050155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00035796 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

