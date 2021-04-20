Hathor Trading Down 4.9% This Week (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Hathor has a total market cap of $256.48 million and approximately $9.89 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00002543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00060842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.00274048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004318 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00024285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,578.55 or 0.99648356 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.04 or 0.00901920 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.18 or 0.00633222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.