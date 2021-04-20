Hawaiian (HA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Hawaiian to post earnings of ($3.81) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.36.

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

