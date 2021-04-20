Head-To-Head Contrast: Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) versus SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI)

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) and SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Costamare alerts:

This table compares Costamare and SEACOR Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare 3.80% 11.59% 5.34% SEACOR Marine -33.94% -12.64% -5.64%

This table compares Costamare and SEACOR Marine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare $478.11 million 2.51 $99.00 million $0.91 10.79 SEACOR Marine $201.49 million 0.58 -$92.84 million N/A N/A

Costamare has higher revenue and earnings than SEACOR Marine.

Volatility and Risk

Costamare has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Costamare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Costamare and SEACOR Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare 0 0 2 0 3.00 SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Costamare currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.53%. Given Costamare’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Costamare is more favorable than SEACOR Marine.

Summary

Costamare beats SEACOR Marine on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 101 support and specialty vessels, of which 64 were owned or leased-in, 35 were joint-ventured, and 2 were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties. Its offshore support vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.