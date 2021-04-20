HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HHR shares. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Renaissance Capital lowered HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ HHR traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.05. 88,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,073. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 0.57. HeadHunter Group has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $38.48.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.04 EPS. HeadHunter Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HHR. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

