Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $9,219,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 794,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,525,000 after acquiring an additional 115,740 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,010.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 57,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 52,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

