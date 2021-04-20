Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 163,204 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Hecla Mining worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HL. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.00, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $188.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HL. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.