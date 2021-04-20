Hedera Hashgraph Market Capitalization Achieves $2.59 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $577.99 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00055957 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00048692 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.96 or 0.00304770 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00031292 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000544 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,917,182,156 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

