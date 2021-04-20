Hedera Hashgraph Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $2.59 billion and approximately $577.99 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000577 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00055957 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00048692 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.96 or 0.00304770 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00031292 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,917,182,156 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

