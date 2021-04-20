Hedget Trading 10.8% Lower This Week (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $13.89 million and $567,205.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can now be bought for about $7.93 or 0.00014164 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hedget has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00068887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00093803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.71 or 0.00644184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00049801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

