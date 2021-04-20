HEIDI (HDI) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. HEIDI has a market capitalization of $670.60 and $2.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEIDI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HEIDI has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 83% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HEIDI is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch . HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEIDI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.