Helium 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $29.53 Million (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Helium coin can currently be bought for about $12.83 or 0.00022981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $29.53 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helium has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00048404 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.44 or 0.00307021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,420,529 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

