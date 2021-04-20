Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. 5,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,248,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $675.20 million, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

