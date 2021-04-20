HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HFG. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €82.63 ($97.21).

ETR HFG traded up €0.68 ($0.80) on Tuesday, reaching €74.32 ($87.44). The stock had a trading volume of 533,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a 1-year high of €77.90 ($91.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €59.52. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

