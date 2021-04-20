Helmet.insure (HELMET) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.31 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $66.30 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00004155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00062614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.00273418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004405 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00025569 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $524.55 or 0.00935644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.84 or 0.00661471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,776.19 or 0.99488478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,461,557 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.