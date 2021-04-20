Helpico Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 761.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helpico has a market capitalization of $2,477.91 and approximately $94.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helpico has traded down 28.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00062729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00282134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $549.29 or 0.00987528 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.88 or 0.00666774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,941.38 or 1.00573404 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

