Hemington Wealth Management Has $18.44 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,026 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.8% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

