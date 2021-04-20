Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires 54,309 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 226.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,309 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Jumia Technologies worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,169,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,193,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,166,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3,935.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 403,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 393,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JMIA stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,538,326. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

