Henry James International Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the quarter. Elbit Systems accounts for approximately 1.7% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Elbit Systems worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESLT stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.50. 1,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.69 and a 1 year high of $151.21.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESLT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

