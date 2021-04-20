Henry James International Management Inc. Buys New Shares in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Henry James International Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iClick Interactive Asia Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,565. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 0.73.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICLK. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

