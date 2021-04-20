Henry James International Management Inc. Has $7.35 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.2% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,756,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.13. 223,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,408,050. The company has a market cap of $597.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.18 and a 200 day moving average of $110.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

