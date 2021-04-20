Henry James International Management Inc. Increases Stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,538 shares during the period. Pearson accounts for 1.9% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Pearson worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pearson by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.08. 14,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,930. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.1885 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

